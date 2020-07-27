KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 853.

Ten of the cases are imported, and one is under investigation.

The new cases consist of seven women and four men, ranging in age from 22 to 68 years. They have addresses in Kingson and St Andrew (two); St Catherine (two); St Ann (two); St James (two); St Mary (one); Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (one).

Of the 853 confirmed cases to date, 714 have recovered, while 45 were repatriated and 10 have died. There are 84 active cases under observation, including three moderately ill people.