11 new COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 853.
Ten of the cases are imported, and one is under investigation.
The new cases consist of seven women and four men, ranging in age from 22 to 68 years. They have addresses in Kingson and St Andrew (two); St Catherine (two); St Ann (two); St James (two); St Mary (one); Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (one).
Of the 853 confirmed cases to date, 714 have recovered, while 45 were repatriated and 10 have died. There are 84 active cases under observation, including three moderately ill people.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy