11% drop in major crimes
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, says there has been an 11 per cent reduction in major crimes for the first five months of the calendar year when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.
Speaking at a virtual press conference recently, Bailey said that 2,325 major crimes were recorded between January 1 and May 31, in comparison to 2,621 over the same period last year.
“This represents a reduction of 269 or 11 per cent; all major crimes are down,” he said.
He added that gang activity, as well as domestic-related and interpersonal violence, played a significant role in the number of murders committed.
Bailey also said that the clear-up rate for major crimes for the period was 41 per cent due to better prepared cases, more arrests and convictions.
“We have employed an investigative strategy, which involved greater capacity building for the investigators, improved case management system, case conferences and reviews as well as linked investigations,” he pointed out.
According to DCP Bailey, over the period, 3,304 people were charged for 5,082 incidents of serious crimes, with 808 charged for category-one crimes, including murder, shooting, larceny, robbery, rape, burglary and aggravated assault.
In addition, 227 firearms have been recovered and 13 kilograms of marijuana valued at $138 million have been seized.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy