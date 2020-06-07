11% drop in major crimes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of crime, Fitz Bailey, says there has been an 11 per cent reduction in major crimes for the first five months of the calendar year when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Speaking at a virtual press conference recently, Bailey said that 2,325 major crimes were recorded between January 1 and May 31, in comparison to 2,621 over the same period last year.

“This represents a reduction of 269 or 11 per cent; all major crimes are down,” he said.

He added that gang activity, as well as domestic-related and interpersonal violence, played a significant role in the number of murders committed.

Bailey also said that the clear-up rate for major crimes for the period was 41 per cent due to better prepared cases, more arrests and convictions.

“We have employed an investigative strategy, which involved greater capacity building for the investigators, improved case management system, case conferences and reviews as well as linked investigations,” he pointed out.

According to DCP Bailey, over the period, 3,304 people were charged for 5,082 incidents of serious crimes, with 808 charged for category-one crimes, including murder, shooting, larceny, robbery, rape, burglary and aggravated assault.

In addition, 227 firearms have been recovered and 13 kilograms of marijuana valued at $138 million have been seized.