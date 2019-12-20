12-y-o Alexia Campbell missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Alexia Campbell of Williams Crescent, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Wednesday, December 18.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 4 inches tall.

Police reports are that about 8:00 am, Alexia was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue jeans and pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alexia Campbell is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police Station at (876) 923-5468, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.