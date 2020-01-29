12-y-o Chevannese Myres missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Chevannese Myres, otherwise called 'Queenie', of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11, who has been reported missing since Monday, January 27.

Chevannese is of brown complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Chevannese was last seen in Payne Land, Kingston 11 about 2:53 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevannese is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.