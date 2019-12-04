12-y-o Gabriel Lindsay of Mandeville missing

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Gabriel Lindsay of Manchester Road, Mandeville in Manchester who has been reported missing since Monday, December 2.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet tall.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that Gabriel was last seen at home about 5:30 pm wearing khaki shirt, khaki pants and a pair of black shoes. He was carrying a burgundy knapsack.

Anyone knowing Gabriel's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police Station at 876-962-2250, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.