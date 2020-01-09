12-y-o Hassani Barrett of Bayshore Park missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Hassani Barrett of Bayshore Park in Kingston 17 who has been reported missing since Wednesday, January 8.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and he is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police reports are that Hassani was last seen at home about 6:30 pm, wearing blue jeans and a pair of blue slippers and socks.

Anyone knowing Hassani's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police Station at 876-928-6001, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.