12-y-o Jenna Stewart missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Jenna Stewart of Lilliput, Montego Bay in St James who has been missing since Friday, December 13.

Jenna is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Police reports are that Jenna was last seen about 7:00 am in Rose Hall district wearing a burgundy tunic, pink blouse and a pair of black shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jenna Stewart is being asked to contact the Barrett Town Police Station at 876-953-7899, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Jenna Stewart was available at the time of this publication.