12-y-o Natalia McKenzie missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Natalia McKenzie, of Litchfield district, Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny who has been missing since Thursday, September 24.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

According to the police, Natalia was last seen at home about 7:30 pm, however, her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalia McKenzie is being asked to contact the Wait-A-Bit Police at 876-855-1154, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.