12-y-o Rhianna Clarke reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twelve-year-old Rhianna Clarke of Red Ground, Old Harbour in St Catherine has been reported missing since Monday, July 15.

Rhianna is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that Rhianna was last seen at home about 8:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Rhianna's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old harbour Police at 876-983-2255, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.