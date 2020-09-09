12-y-o boy one of two COVID-19 deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 38. At the same time, the country recorded 114 new positives in the last 24 hours.
The deceased are an 80-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy, who both had comorbidities and are both from Manchester.
Four more deaths in COVID-19 positive individuals are under investigation, the Ministry of Health said.
The newly confirmed cases bring the total cases on record for the island to 3,437.
Of the newly confirmed cases, there are 66 females and 48 males, with ages ranging from four months to 93 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (47); Portland ( 14); Manchester (13); St James and Clarendon (12 each); St Catherine (10); and St Thomas, St Ann and Hanover (two each).
All 114 cases are under investigation.
Twenty-six moderately ill patients and eight critically ill patients are among the 2,302 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.
