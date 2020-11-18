12-y-o missing since July
KINGSTON, Jamaica –A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Dantae Grant, a student of Regent Street, Kingston 14, who has been missing since July 10.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:30 am, Dantae was last seen at home. At the time he went missing he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a pair of Crocs. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dantae Grant is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Dantae Grant was made available at the time of this publication.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy