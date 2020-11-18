12-y-o missing since July

KINGSTON, Jamaica –A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Dantae Grant, a student of Regent Street, Kingston 14, who has been missing since July 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 145 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:30 am, Dantae was last seen at home. At the time he went missing he was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a pair of Crocs. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dantae Grant is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dantae Grant was made available at the time of this publication.