12-y-o shot dead in Kingston 11, 3 people hospitalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 12-year-old boy was shot dead on Payne Avenue, Kingston 11 last night, the police are reporting.

A man and two women were also shot and injured during the incident which took place at about 7:45 pm.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported that based on information gathered so far, the 12-year-old who has been identified as Duyon DaCosta was among a group of people standing along the roadway in the community when a gunman on foot opened gunfire at the group.

The CCU said that all four were assisted to hospital where DaCosta was pronounced dead.

The police are now appealing to people who may have information that can help them to identify, arrest and charge the shooter to contact them.

The Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations office can be contacted at 876-923-7111, or persons may use Crime Stop at 311.