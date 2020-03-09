12-year-old Darnique Taylor missing
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have activated a High Alert for 12-year-old Darnique Taylor of Bowen Drive, Old Harbour in St Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, March 7.
He is of dark complexion, slim build, is about 4 feet 2 inches (127 centimetres) tall and has a cut across the right ear.
According to the police, Darnique was last seen at home about 8:00 pm wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of brown sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Darnique Taylor is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876- 983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
