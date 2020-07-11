12-year-old Khalesha Clair missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Khalesha Clair of Effortville district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Khalesha was last seen at home dressed in a yellow blouse, red pants and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since, and the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khalesha Clair is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-968-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Khalesha Clair was available at the time of this publication.