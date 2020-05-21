120 J'cans off to St Ann hotel after disembarking cruise ship

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The first batch of Jamaican ship workers aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line's Adventure of the Seas, which arrived at the Falmouth Cruise Ship Port on Tuesday, has begun disembarking the vessel.

Each person is being tested at the pier for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) before being transported to the Grand Bahia Principle Hotel in St Ann to await their results.

About 120 of the 1,044 Jamaicans, who arrived on the ship, have so far been tested and have since departed the pier for the hotel.

It is hoped that within the next two hours another 80 of the crew members will be processed and bussed to the hotel.

The Jamaicans are disembarking the vessel in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours.

Crew members who test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to a State quarantine facility, while those with negative results will be allowed to go home and self-quarantine but will be monitored using geofencing technology through the Government's Jamcovid19 app.

Mark Cummings