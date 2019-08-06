120 St James residents receive free cataract surgeries
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Some 120 residents of St James have benefited from free cataract surgeries performed by ophthalmologists attached to Canada Vision Care (CVC) and the United States-based Hawaiian Eye Foundation.
The surgeries were conducted last month at the Community Vision Centre of Excellence Clinic at Albion Road in Montego Bay.
The visit of the 18-member medical team was made possible through partnership between the international charities and the Lions Club of Montego Bay.
Pre-and-post-screening care were provided by local nurses and representatives from Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH).
Several patients with vision impairment also received reading glasses, and bifocal and progressive lenses.
President of the Lions Club of Montego Bay, O'Neil Daley, said that the mission was in keeping with the club's mandate to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate.
“It is one of the mandates of Lions Club International's SightFirst programme… to improve the sight of persons and provide quality eye care,” he noted.
He explained that the club has been working with local partners, including the Ministry of Health & Wellness to identify individuals with the greatest need.
Director at the Community Vision Centre of Excellence Clinic, and founding member of Canada Vision Care, Dr Gerry Leinweber, said that the charity has been working with Lions clubs across Jamaica since 1981, to meet the eye care needs of underserved people.
“Since that time, we [have] done over a million eye exams and provided vision care,” he said.
Dr Leinweber, who is an optometrist, said that focus is being placed on St James to help alleviate the strain on the Cornwall Regional Hospital that is undergoing renovation.
As such, the doctors will be back in November to perform additional surgeries at the Community Vision Centre of Excellence Clinic.
