121 medical officers get jobs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that 121 medical officers who were facing unemployment will be employed effective September 1.
Dr Tufton, who made the announcement a short while ago at the Ministry of Health and Wellness COVID Conversations press conference, said the ministry has been given permission to engage the doctors.
Last month, it was reported that the doctors, who were senior house officers seeking to move to medical officer grade one posts, were unemployed as there were no available posts in the public health system.
"You would recall a discussion about medical officers who did not have posts in the public health system," Dr Tufton said.
"We have gotten the go-ahead to engage these persons and I am told now they will have contracts beginning the first of September to engage these 121 medical officers."
Dr Tufton said this engagement and subsequent deployment will bolster the numbers in the field and certainly assist as it relates to the COVID-19 response.
