122 new COVID cases in 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 4,164.

Of the newly confirmed cases there were 66 males and 56 females with ages ranging from 11 months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine (30), Manchester (27), St Mary (nine), Clarendon (four) and St Ann (three).

The country also recorded 17 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,180.