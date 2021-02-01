125 people test positive for COVID, two deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
This brings the total number of cases to 15,778 and the death toll to 352.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 52 of the new cases are males and 73 are females with ages ranging from 11 months to 87 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), St James (23), St Thomas (19), St Catherine (18), Hanover (17), Manchester (10), Trelawny (four), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (one), and St Ann (one).
Meanwhile, the two latest victims are a 62-year-old male from Clarendon and a 71-year-old female from St Mary. Another death, which was previously reported under investigation, was today clarified as coincidental.
The country also recorded 25 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,068.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy