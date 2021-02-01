125 people test positive for COVID, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of cases to 15,778 and the death toll to 352.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 52 of the new cases are males and 73 are females with ages ranging from 11 months to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), St James (23), St Thomas (19), St Catherine (18), Hanover (17), Manchester (10), Trelawny (four), St Elizabeth (two), Portland (one), and St Ann (one).

Meanwhile, the two latest victims are a 62-year-old male from Clarendon and a 71-year-old female from St Mary. Another death, which was previously reported under investigation, was today clarified as coincidental.

The country also recorded 25 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,068.

