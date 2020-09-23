126 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 126 new cases of the virus and one more COVID related death in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 58 males and 65 females, with three of the cases under investigation. Their ages range from two years to 99 years.

The ministry said one of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed cases, while the rest are under investigation.

The total confirmed cases now stand at 5,395.

Of the new cases, 67 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 20 are from St James, 16 from St Ann, 10 from St Catherine, seven from Manchester, two each from Trelawny and Clarendon, and one each from Hanover and Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 61-year old female of a St James address, who had multiple co-morbidities. It brings the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 76.

