126 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 126 new cases of the virus and one more COVID related death in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 58 males and 65 females, with three of the cases under investigation. Their ages range from two years to 99 years.
The ministry said one of the new cases is a contact of a confirmed cases, while the rest are under investigation.
The total confirmed cases now stand at 5,395.
Of the new cases, 67 are from Kingston and St Andrew, 20 are from St James, 16 from St Ann, 10 from St Catherine, seven from Manchester, two each from Trelawny and Clarendon, and one each from Hanover and Westmoreland.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the new death is that of a 61-year old female of a St James address, who had multiple co-morbidities. It brings the country's total confirmed deaths since the outbreak to 76.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy