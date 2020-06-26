12 COVID-19 cases prompt community surveillance in Norwood
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) a short while ago began community surveillance activities in Paradise Norwood following recent confirmation of 12 cases of COVID-19 in that section of St James.
The infected people are said to be contacts of a confirmed case that recently returned to the island from the United States.
"The team is there. They are conducting community surveillance in that area which will require us going from house-to-house to identify if there are persons who have been exposed or persons who are symptomatic," stated a senior health officer at the St James Health Department.
The officer noted that the move is an intensification of the health department's activities in that community.
"When you identify a positive case, then you start with immediate contact and then after, depending on what you find from the immediate contact, determine what next you do. So we are at the phase now where we are doing community surveillance," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.
