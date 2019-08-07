12 St James residents recognised by Municipal Corporation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twelve people and one entity from St James were recognised for their outstanding contributions to various sectors of society, by the St James Municipal Corporation, at its Independence Uniform Parade, Flag Raising and Civic Ceremony, held in Sam Sharpe Square, yesterday (Independence Day, August 6).

Awardees were recognised for their work in the fields of community service, tourism, business, education, industry and commerce, religion and sport.

In his address, Mayor of Montego Bay, Homer Davis, lauded the awardees for playing their part in nation building.

“I pay tribute to the Spirit of Independence awardees and those who have received the Mayor's Special Awards for 2019. I must congratulate them for being recognised on their own merit,” he said.

“Awardees, your nomination and selection is the result of your hard work over the years, your dedication, your commitment and contribution towards the development of our great parish, St. James. You have placed yourselves among the great unsung heroes and heroines of the parish and are all living examples as to what can be achieved through a spirit of commitment and dedication towards nation building,” the mayor added.

He encouraged citizens to unite in the thrust to ensure that the nation reaches its full potential.

“Jamaica has achieved much, but we still have a far way to go in attaining our full potential as a country and as a people,” he said.

The mayor argued that the time has come for Jamaicans to do away with partisan politics and to employ a spirit of resilience instead, “coupled with hard work, passion, love for each other and faith in the almighty God, in ensuring a better and brighter tomorrow.”

“Today provides the perfect opportunity for us to refocus our energy on our quest to return Jamaica to the days when it was referred to as the jewel of the Caribbean. I use this Independence Day ceremony to challenge you the citizens of this parish and this country to embrace peace, progress and prosperity for all Jamaicans,” he added.

Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, who delivered the Independence Day message from Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, said that Jamaica's Emancipation and Independence celebrations should be a time to reflect and give thanks.

“We can never take our freedom for granted, and we pay tribute to the brave persons who made sacrifices so that we can be here now,” the Custos said.

“I urge you to take pleasure in the freedom preserved in our Constitution and God's blessings of freedom of thought and mind. Let us value and respect each other and our country; let us pledge to give back to society and help those who are less fortunate than we are,” he added.