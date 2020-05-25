12 arrested in St Catherine for breaching COVID curfew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twelve people were arrested and charged by a team of officers from the Portmore Police Station in St Catherine for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act in the Naggo Head and Southborough communities in the parish on Sunday, May 24.
They are: 30-year-old Jason Carter, 27-year-old Suwayne Blair, 33-year-old Jamall Thomas, 20-year-old Shavon Bennett, 54-year-old Dennis Forbes, 19-year-old Kamal Gayle, 21-year-old Shemar Thomas, 40-year-old Jason Thomas, 33-year-old Damion Scott, 57-year-old Adrian McCollin, 32-year-old Steven McCollin, 63-year-old Stanford Dyer.
Reports are that between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm, police were on patrol in the communities when the individuals were seen and sent home. The police said some of the individuals refused to go home, which resulted in the violators being arrested and charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
They were all granted bail and are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, August 11.
