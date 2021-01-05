12 caregivers test positive for COVID-19 at Maxfield Park Children's Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Maxfield Park Children's Home located in Kingston has reported that 12 caregivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The home currently has 92 children and 80 caregivers.

According to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), 74 caregivers and 92 children were tested following visits to the facility by the public health team of the Ministry of Health and Wellness during December 13-30 last year. The agency noted, however, that no child has tested positive for the virus.

The agency said arrangements have been made for the remaining caregivers to be tested. It said all caregivers who tested positive were asymptomatic and have since been sent home to self-isolate.

The CPFSA said the home has been adhering to COVID protocols including temperature checks conducted three times daily, identification of isolation space, sanitisation stations placed at strategic points, and the mandatory wearing of masks.

Going forward, the agency said that along with the ministry, it will take the following steps to protect the children:

Contact tracing in keeping with the ministry's protocol;

Conduct information sharing session with staff to reiterate infection and control measures to be employed;

Re-sensitisation of staff on maintaining a COVID–free environment; and

All exposed areas that were utilised by the staff members who are positive were sealed off as deep cleaning and sanitising is currently being undertaken at the home.

The CPFSA said it continues to work with the ministry to follow all necessary protocols and procedures across all children's homes.