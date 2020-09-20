13-y-o Amelia Morgan missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Amelia Morgan of Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

According to the police, about 10:30 pm, Amelia was last seen at home wearing a red dress. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia Morgan is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police Station at (876) 755-1597, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.