13-y-o Anthwayne Davis is missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Anthwayne Davis otherwise called 'Davion' of Rocky Point in Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, September 4.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 9:00 pm, Anthwayne was last seen at home dressed in a grey shirt and a pair of black pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthwayne Davis is being asked to contact the May Pen Police Station at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.