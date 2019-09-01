13-y-o Chrissan Vidal of August Town missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Thirteen-year-old Chrissan Vidal of Goldsmith Villa in August Town, Kingston 7 has been reported missing since Wednesday, August 28.

Chrissan is of dark complexion and medium build.

Police reports are that Chrissan was last seen about 4:10 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Chrissan's whereabouts is being asked to contact the August Town Police at (876) 927-2184, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.