13-y-o Jamaul Spaulding of Kingston 20 missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jamaul Spaulding of New Barnett Avenue, Maverley in Kingston 20 who has been missing since yesterday, January 26.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about five feet three inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Jamaul was last seen at home about 12:00 pm, wearing a red shorts. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Jamaul's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4230, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.