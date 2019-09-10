13-y-o Kiki of Maxfield Park Children's Home missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirteen -year-old Kiwond Somers otherwise called 'Kiki', a ward at the Maxfield Park Children's Home in Kingston has been reported missing since Monday, September 2.

Kiwond is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Kiwond was last seen at the facility about 10:45 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Kiwond's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at (876) 923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Kiwond Somers was available at the time of publication.