13-y-o Necive Stephenson missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Necive Stephenson, otherwise called Nash, of Queensborough Avenue, Kingston 20, who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Stephenson was last seen at Riverside Drive, New Haven in the parish. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.