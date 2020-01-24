13-y-o Negril girl, Sashalee Jarrett, missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Sashalee Jarrett of Red Ground, Negril in Westmoreland, who has been reported missing since Saturday, December 28.

Sashalee is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that Sashalee was last seen leaving home to purchase items at a shop and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a pink blouse, blue shorts and a pair of pink slippers.

The police are renewing their appeals for anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashalee to contact the Savanna-la-Mar police at 876-955-3562, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.