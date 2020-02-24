13-y-o Omarion Tulloch missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Omarion Tulloch of Smith Road, Kingston, who has been missing since Saturday, February 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 137 centimetres (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

According to the police, Omarion was last seen at home about 10:00 am wearing green shorts. All efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omarion Tulloch is being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-8860, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.