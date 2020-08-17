13-y-o Patresha Gregory missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Patresha Gregory of White Hall Avenue, Red Hills Road in St Andrew, who has been missing since Friday, August 14.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that about 1:00 pm, Patresha was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Patresha Gregory is being asked to contact the Red Hills Police Station at 876-945-8270, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.