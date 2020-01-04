13-y-o Richard Robinson of Montego Bay missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica—The police are seeking the public assistance in locating 13-year-old Richard Robinson of Mango Walk in Montego Bay, St James who has been reported missing since Sunday, December 22, 2019.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

According to the police, Richard was last seen at home wearing an orange shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing Richard's whereabouts is being asked to contact the police at 876-984-2305