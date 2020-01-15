13-y-o Sashalee Jarrett of Negril missing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Thirteen-year-old Sashalee Jarrett of Red Ground in Negril, Westmoreland has been reported missing since Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Sashalee is of fair complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Reports from the Negril police are that Sashalee was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Sashalee's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Negril police at 876-957-4268, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.