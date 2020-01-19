13-y-o Shamaria Johnson missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—The police are seeking the public's help to locate 13-year-old Shamaria Johnson of Elbow, Central Village, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, January 17.

She is of dark complexion, stout build, and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Shamaria was last seen at home wearing a green merino, grey tights and a pair of grey slippers. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamaria Johnson is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.