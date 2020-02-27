13-y-o Shanice Carr of Temple Hall missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shanice Carr of Temple Hall in St Andrew who has been reported missing since Wednesday, February 26.

Shanice is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Shanice was last seen at home about 11:30 am wearing a white blouse, blue pants and white shoes.

Anyone knowing Shanice's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.