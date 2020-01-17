13-y-o Spanish Town girl missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Rolalah Burrell, student of Featherbed, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been reported missing since Wednesday, January 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Rolalah was last seen at home wearing a white blouse, blue tunic and a pair of black shoes; she was also carrying a pink knapsack.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rolalah is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.