13-y-o charged with burglary and larceny

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with burglary and larceny after he allegedly stole a woman's phone from her bedside while she was sleeping yesterday.

According to the police, about 12:00 am, the woman left her bedroom window open and went to bed. About 4:30 am, she reportedly woke up and realised that her rose gold iPhone 6 was missing. She later realised her bedroom window mesh was also cut out and reported it to police.

The police said the teen was arrested for another crime and his knapsack was searched, during which the complainant's phone was found.

The teen is to appear in court at a later date.