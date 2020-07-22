13-year-old Amelia Morgan missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Amelia Morgan of Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8, who went missing today.

She is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Amelia was last seen in her community. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia Morgan is being asked to contact the Grants Pen Police at 876-755-1597, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.