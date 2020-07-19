13-year-old Emanualle Griffiths missing

CLARENDON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Emanualle Griffiths of Water Lane district in Race Course, Clarendon, who has been missing since Friday, July 17.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Griffiths was last seen at home dressed in a blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of red shoes. All efforts to locate him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Emanualle Griffiths is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Emanualle Griffiths was obtained at the time of this publication.