13-year-old Monique Blake missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Monique Blake of Nugent Street, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Tuesday, September 8.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 11:55 am, Monique was last seen at home dressed in a pink blouse and a blue and white skirt. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Monique Blake is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.