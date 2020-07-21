130 trained in US-Jamaica partnership against substance abuse

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Over 130 medical professionals across the island, including counsellors from Bellevue Hospital and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) have been equipped with technical skills and tools required to treat patients confronting substance misuse and other mental health disorders.

The professionals were trained between July 6 and 20.

The United States (US) Embassy through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL) sponsored the series of capacity building programmes in a joint effort to reduce drug abuse in the island.

The embassy said the programme sought to establish specialised drug treatment, within the island's only mental health hospital, where over 80 per cent of patients require specialised drug treatment, to support their recovery from mental health disorders.

As part of the US Government's efforts to reduce drug demand, INL has provided approximately $3.1 million dollars in assistance to the NCDA. This, the embassy said, is part of a comprehensive drug strategy to reduce illicit drug supply, prevent and treat substance misuse disorders.

Other INL-supported initiatives with the NCDA include a public education campaign, an anti-drug digital campaign for children and adolescents, and the provision of alcohol and drug testing kits.