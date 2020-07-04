136 farmers receive irrigated water under drought mitigation programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries says to date, 275,712 gallons of irrigated water have been trucked to 136 farmers in 22 communities across the island under the recently instituted Drought Mitigation Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the ministry, JC Hutchinson said that 500 water tanks are also in progress of being secured, and 2,000 quarter-acre drip-irrigation kits are to be provided in short order under the programme.

Hutchinson made the announcement during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

The $194-million Drought Mitigation Programme, which got under way in May, is being implemented by the National Irrigation Commission. It forms part of the ministry's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Recovery Programme, which is being financed with the support of $1 billion from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.

In the meantime, Hutchinson said that as part of this recovery programme, $95 million is being provided to support poultry, pig, and small ruminant farmers and fishers, to equip them to recover from market changes under COVID.