137 samples taken for COVID-19 testing in West Kingston surveillance
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nearly 140 people whose samples were taken for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in West Kingston last Thursday and Friday are to know their status soon.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a statement today, said health authorities are working to provide the results in the shortest possible time, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.
According to the health ministry, 721 people were interviewed and 137 samples were collected and sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for testing as part of COVID-19 surveillance activities in the community within the two days.
The surveillance activities were conducted following the recent confirmation of five COVID-19 cases in the area.
The ministry said more than 100 team members, including medical doctors, public health inspectors and public health nurses were engaged in the effort.
The health team also did public education, including the issuing of 361 pamphlets with a range of COVID-19 prevention messages.
Meanwhile in Norwood, St James, where 12 people tested positive for the virus, community surveillance activities continued up to last evening.
The ministry reported some 100 samples have already been collected and 35 households assessed. At the end of that effort, the public will also be provided with an update.
Authorities are again stressing that people should practice wearing masks in public, sanitise surfaces and wash hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers frequently, and maintain the physical distance of six feet from others as part of infection and prevention control measures.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy