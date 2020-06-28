137 samples taken for COVID-19 testing in West Kingston surveillance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nearly 140 people whose samples were taken for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in West Kingston last Thursday and Friday are to know their status soon.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness, in a statement today, said health authorities are working to provide the results in the shortest possible time, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.

According to the health ministry, 721 people were interviewed and 137 samples were collected and sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for testing as part of COVID-19 surveillance activities in the community within the two days.

The surveillance activities were conducted following the recent confirmation of five COVID-19 cases in the area.

The ministry said more than 100 team members, including medical doctors, public health inspectors and public health nurses were engaged in the effort.

The health team also did public education, including the issuing of 361 pamphlets with a range of COVID-19 prevention messages.

Meanwhile in Norwood, St James, where 12 people tested positive for the virus, community surveillance activities continued up to last evening.

The ministry reported some 100 samples have already been collected and 35 households assessed. At the end of that effort, the public will also be provided with an update.

Authorities are again stressing that people should practice wearing masks in public, sanitise surfaces and wash hands or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers frequently, and maintain the physical distance of six feet from others as part of infection and prevention control measures.