139 candidates to contest General Election —ECJ
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says a total of 139 candidates have been nominated to contest the general parliamentary elections scheduled for September 3.
Nominations took place today, August 18, at designated nomination centres across the island from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The ECJ said the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP) have each entered a full slate of candidates to contest the elections in the 63 constituencies.
The commission said the remaining 13 candidates will contest the election independently in the following constituencies:
- St Ann North Western
- Trelawny Northern
- Trelawny Southern
- St James Central
- Westmoreland Central
- Westmoreland Eastern
- Manchester Central
- Clarendon North Western
- St Catherine North Western
- St Catherine South Western
- St Catherine North Central.
The commission noted that of the 139 candidates, 105 are males and 34 are females.
The Electoral Office of Jamaica will now intensify preparations for the Special Services Voting Day on Monday, August 31 and election day on Thursday, September 3, including assigning symbols to the independent candidates, printing of ballots, distribution of supplies and preparation of polling stations, the commission said.
