13 men caught gambling at bar after curfew

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged 13 people who were in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act for staying out beyond the curfew time at a bar on North Street, Old Harbour in St Catherine on Monday.

According to the police, they carried out a snap raid in the area about 12:15 am and the men were caught gambling.

They were told to disperse but refused and were subsequently arrested and charged. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the police are encouraging citizens to conform to the regulations outlined in the Disaster Risk Management Act for their own safety.