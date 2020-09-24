13 more arrested after second Seaview party

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A total of 23 people have now been arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following two separate incidents which occurred in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, yesterday.

According to the police, 13 persons were arrested today in addition to the ten people previously charged following an entertainment event in the community.

The police said that about 10:30 pm, lawmen were on an operation in the area when patrons were seen at a party at a premises.

They were instructed to go home, which they did; however, the police later returned to the location about 11:30 pm and observed that the patrons had returned.

Thirteen patrons were subsequently arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, October 21.

Charged are:

28- year-old farmer, Roy Gordon

43-year-old Hector Lee

48-year-old Wallace Kilburn

24-year-old Shaquille Murray

21-year-old Junior Virgo

31-year-old Junior Thompson

50-year-old Robert Johnson

33- year-old Ricardo Reid

39-year-old Carla Simpson

43-year-old Ghaynor Walker

20-year-old Jamelia Green

26-year-old Tiffany Graham

and 35-year-old Joseph Graham, all of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.