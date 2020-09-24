13 more arrested after second Seaview party
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A total of 23 people have now been arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following two separate incidents which occurred in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, yesterday.
According to the police, 13 persons were arrested today in addition to the ten people previously charged following an entertainment event in the community.
The police said that about 10:30 pm, lawmen were on an operation in the area when patrons were seen at a party at a premises.
They were instructed to go home, which they did; however, the police later returned to the location about 11:30 pm and observed that the patrons had returned.
Thirteen patrons were subsequently arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, October 21.
Charged are:
28- year-old farmer, Roy Gordon
43-year-old Hector Lee
48-year-old Wallace Kilburn
24-year-old Shaquille Murray
21-year-old Junior Virgo
31-year-old Junior Thompson
50-year-old Robert Johnson
33- year-old Ricardo Reid
39-year-old Carla Simpson
43-year-old Ghaynor Walker
20-year-old Jamelia Green
26-year-old Tiffany Graham
and 35-year-old Joseph Graham, all of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy