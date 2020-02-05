13 quarantined, one isolated as ministry tries to keep coronavirus out of Ja

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Thirteen people are currently in quarantine at an undisclosed location, and one person is in isolation at a medical facility as health authorities hustle to keep the novel coronavirus out of Jamaica.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton provided an update on the situation at a press conference a short while ago.

He said restrictions on travel from China remain in effect, noting that the term “ban” connotes too much of an extreme position, and that “elevated restrictions “ is a more apt term.

Dr Tufton explained that Jamaican nationals coming from China would not be turned back but said they would face “elevated restrictions”.

He stressed that only Jamaican nationals, permanent residents, and those with marriage exemption will be granted landing privileges.

All travellers from China will be subject to immediate quarantine for a minimum of two weeks, he reiterated.

He maintained that the person who is in isolation - a patient who presented with flu-like symptoms at the Annotto Bay hospital last week - does not meet the case definition for the virus, but is being monitored.

The patient is no longer being housed at that facility.

The health minister noted that a risk assessment tool is used to determine the level of quarantine required for individuals who have to be isolated, including whether they can remain at home.

Isolated cases are those displaying particular symptoms and such individuals would be assigned to a medical facility, he explained.

There have been close to 500 deaths as of today, the overwhelming majority of them in China.

Alphea Saunders