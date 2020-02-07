14-y-o 'Angel' of Tucker in St James missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An Ananda alert has been activated for 14-year-old Racquel Drayton, otherwise called 'Angel', a student of Campbell Hill, Tucker in St James who has been reported missing since Thursday, January 30.

Racquel is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Granville police are that Racquel was last seen at her home about 8:30 pm wearing a pink dress.

Anyone knowing Racquel's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Granville police at 876-952-3337, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.